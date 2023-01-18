Bills-Bengals playoff tickets still up for grabs

As of Wednesday morning, the lowest priced seats were more than $200 on Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you want to see the Bills take on the Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Highmark Stadium, there are still plenty of seats available on the secondary market for fans who are willing to pay.

As of Wednesday morning, the lowest priced seats on Ticketmaster were going for about $221 each. That's to sit in Section 334, Row 34. The best seats available were in Section 211, Row 9, and were listed at almost $1500 each.

Over on Stub Hub, the best priced seats, in Section 307, start at 179 dollars, without fees. The game is set for 3 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

At the same time fans are browsing for tickets to the divisional round, they may be already thinking ahead to what will happen if the Bills win.

The team is opening up tickets to the potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs to season ticket holders first. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.