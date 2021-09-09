Bijou Grille will be back open this weekend

The iconic Theater District spot will reopen just in time to feed crowds before shows at Shea's Performing Arts Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Shea's Performing Arts Center re-opening Friday night, some theater district restaurants are counting down the days for the year-and-a-half-long intermission to be over.

The Bijou Grille is getting ready to re-open for the first time since the pandemic. The iconic Main Street restaurant is celebrating its 30th anniversary this fall.

The newly renovated spot will welcome a full house of guests back for the first time ahead of tomorrow's opening night of Frozen.

"It will be nervous first, and then it will be really exciting to be back into the swing of things," Head Chef Michael Greco told 2 On Your Side. "Then it's always exciting to do the rushes and be ready for the show, and watch the people enjoy their dinner and then going to the show."

Michael Militello, whose family owns the restaurant, says they're looking forward to the reunions with their loyal customers.

"That's been the motivation behind all of this, the phone calls, the notes, and the letters, and the texts," he said.