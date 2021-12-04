Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens Friday at Eastern Hills Mall

The immersive experience will be in Buffalo until October 3rd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Starry Night Pavilion is set up outside the Eastern Hills Mall, and the first guests will get to experience the Beyond Van Gogh immersive art exhibit on Friday, August 20th.

The 3-D experience allows guests to walk through more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, which are projected on the walls and the floor.

It will take about one hour to go through the exhibit, and timed tickets are being sold to reduce congestion and allow for social distancing. Masks are also required inside the venue.

Tickets are priced between $29 and $94, and can be purchased here. The exhibit will run through October 3.