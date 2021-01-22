Bernie Sanders meme comes to life in Allentown

Since the Inauguration, the photo of the Vermont Senator has been photoshopped all over the world, and now he's taking on a new life Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The viral sensation of 2021 is coming to life in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood.

During the Inauguration of Joe Biden earlier this week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was spotted sitting and waiting for the ceremonies to begin. The Democrat was wearing a green jacket and a now- iconic pair of mittens.

Since then, people have photoshopped the picture of Sanders in all kinds of locations. Here in Western New York, he has popped up in a few places including Niagara University.

Now, there's no photoshop required to see the meme come to life in Allentown. Printing company Zoom Buffalo made a life-sized cut-out of Sanders and placed him next to the "Welcome to Josh Allentown" sign. He's sitting at a table with a banner saying "Bills by a billion, change my mind," and ode to another famous internet meme.