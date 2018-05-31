CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- Western New York firefighters are coming to the rescue of a teen firefighter-in-training who is in the battle of his life.

16-year-old Tim Richardson of Cheektowaga is undergoing a second round of chemotherapy to fight Leukemia. He's hoping to find a bone marrow match and soon have a transplant.

Richardson gained national attention in March when he simply asked for different fire department t-shirts to wear during his fight against cancer.

To see Tim's original story on WGRZ-TV, click here.

Tim's mother, Deana, says they've received about 4,000 t-shirts so far and they're still counting, and more are coming in.

Tim's first round of chemo did not work, according to Deana, and this second rounds seems to be taking. No one in the family is a match for Tim's bone marrow. If you're willing to be tested, you're asked to call Roswell Park.

All of it puts an emotional and financial strain on the family.

"There's medical bills that are unreal. You never think that you'd have to do that, but that's what this benefit is all about, is to help us so we don't get behind."

The Hy-View Fire Company, where Tim is an Explorer, and U-Crest where his dad, Matthew, is a volunteer are coming together to throw a benefit for Tim on Sunday, June 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's being held the Southline Fire Department, 1049 French Road, Cheektowaga, with baskets, auction items, food and drinks. The tickets are a $20 donation.

Click here for Timmy's Battle Facebook page which lists more information about the benefit.

Tim will try to be at the benefit himself if he's feeling up to it, but he wants to thank everyone face-to-face for all their support.

© 2018 WGRZ