Becker Farms welcoming families for 'field trips'

Becker Farms has been a popular autumn destination because if its apples, pumpkins and its educational tours.

GASPORT, N.Y. — Well, this certainly is an unusual back to school season, isn’t it? But it’s nice to know some traditions are still around. Becker Farms has been a popular autumn destination because if its apples, pumpkins and its educational tours. They’ve been doing those for quite a while too.

“We’ve been doing it about 30 years for school groups but now with so many kids homeschooled or now with distance learning see if you can just come with your family and get a field trip,” said Mindy Vizquarra.

Families are able to get a tour of the barns, seeing a bunch of different animals while learning where food comes from. Vizquarra said it’s important for people to realize where food comes from and that it doesn’t magically show up at the grocery store.

The tour lasts about 90 minutes, but guests are welcome to stick around and wander around on their own to explore the grounds.

“The formal part of the tour is an hour or an hour and a half, but you're welcome to stay longer," Vizquarra said. "We feed the animals and there's picnic areas, a playground for the kids, so if you want to stay and linger and hang out, that's totally fine.”