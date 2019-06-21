BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 1500 people are expected at River Fest park along the Buffalo River for the annual BBQ and Blues Bash on Friday night. Gateway-Longview joined forces with New Directions out of Niagara County for their annual fundraiser, which is celebrating it's eleventh year. It's the first time the event will happen at the new location, having previously been held in the Cobblestone District.

The crowd will enjoy music from local blues artists and barbecue offerings from popular restaurants. Additional information is available at www.gateway-longview.org.