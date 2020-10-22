Batavia hosting festive scarecrow contest

This year the city got 51 different groups to enter their scarecrows

BATAVIA, N.Y. — At this time of year, we’re used to seeing pumpkin carving contests and costume contests. But one local city is holding a less traditional, but still spooky, competition.

The city of Batavia decided to put up some scarecrows and is letting the people decide who they think is the most festive.

“This year we have the most scarecrows we’ve ever had, which is 51. Yeah, the past two years we’ve had about 30, so 51 is great,” said Beth Kemp, executive director of the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District.

Kemp said the competition is open to businesses, organizations and this year even 12 families decided to put scarecrows together on their own. Kemp said the response has been overwhelmingly positive since the competition went live a the start of the month.

“We’ve gotten a great response,” Kemp said. “We have emails, people hitting us up on social media, just saying that it’s really great to see the fall festive creativity going on downtown.”

Voting runs until October 30, so hop online and vote for your favorite by clicking here.