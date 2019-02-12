The days after Thanksgiving are traditionally the busiest time for people to buy their Christmas trees, and with the holiday falling so late this year, local tree farms say they were especially crowded over the past weekend.

Badding Brothers Farm Market in on Transit Road in East Amherst says they sold more Christmas trees on Saturday than any single day in their history.

"Our number one tree that we sell is going to be a Fraser Fir. They tend to have all the qualities that everyone looks for. Short needle that holds its needles really well, really nice aroma, and they'll last all the way through Christmas," said Mike Badding.

To learn more about Badding Brothers, visit their website.

