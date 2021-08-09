Backyard Bills mural honors famous fans

Tonawanda woman commissions artist to celebrate "Bills Mafia."

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With football season right around the corner, many fans are finding ways to decorate their houses and property. But it's hard to find the commitment that Ann B. from Tonawanda showed.

She commissioned a young artist, Emma, to paint a Buffalo Bills mural on her back fence. The mural doesn’t just celebrate players, it honors some of the iconic fans you see at the stadium, or watching the game on TV.

Pancho Billa, the chefs, Hannibill Lecter, and Elvis are well-known fans that you can see in the painting. Emma never planned on specializing in Buffalo Bills murals, but her side business is growing.

Ann is excited for the team this year, and joked that she isn't used to being so optimistic.