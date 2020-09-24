Award-winning film shot in Buffalo premiering at Transit Drive-In

"G.O.D." won Buffalo native Addison Henderson the award for Best Screenplay at the 2020 American Black Film Festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The world premiere of an award-winning film shot in Buffalo will take place Thursday night at the Transit Drive-In.

"G.O.D." or "Givers of Death," is the creation of Buffalo native Addison Henderson, who wrote, directed, and co-starred in it. The film is about a pandemic, of all things, but it was shot in 2019 before the world knew what was coming in 2020.

The film won Henderson the award for Best Screenplay at the recent American Black Film Festival. Now, before he sends it to distribution, Henderson wanted to premiere it here in Buffalo for the people who helped him make it.

"For me, it had to be here," Henderson told 2 On Your Side. "I had to do the first big premiere here, because this city has meant so much to me, and it helped me make this film. Everything from its aesthetic to the people. It's just an amazing thing that Buffalo did and we did it together."

It's really been a bittersweet few months for Henderson. As he is celebrating the success of his film, he is also mourning the loss of his close friend Chadwick Boseman, who he has worked closely with for years in Los Angeles.

Like any good artist, Henderson already has his next project lined up. Last week, he announced a seven-part miniseries about Rick James, called My Brother's Keeper. Henderson is collaborating with James' brother, Leroy Johnson, on the project, which they hope to start shooting in Buffalo next year.