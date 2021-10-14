Autumn Twilight opens at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

The latest exhibit in the Gardens After Dark series runs through the month of October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can now add the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to the list of places to celebrate fall in Western New York.

"Autumn Twilight" is the latest exhibit in the Gardens After Dark series. The event will run on select nights throughout the month of October, with lights illuminating the thousands of exotic plants in the conservatory.

The exhibit is running concurrently with the annual Mum Exhibit, which is available for visitors to experience during the day or at night.

Gardens After Dark: Autumn Twilight runs on October 14-17, 21-24, 28, 30, and 31 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Gardens After Dark will return in November for Magical Poinsettias.