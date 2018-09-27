An athletic director and assistant principal in Tennessee is on administrative leave after comments he made on a video in which he was explaining that students will no longer be allowed to wear athletic shorts. Jared Hensley said he knows the boys will be pretty disappointed by the ban.

Here's what he said next:

"You want someone to blame? Blame the girls because they pretty much ruin everything," he said, adding, "they ruin the dress code. Ask Adam. Look at Eve... really go back to the beginning of time. So, it will be like that the rest of your life. Get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules."

Unless he was hatched out of a pod we're not aware of, I suspect he has a mother somewhere who brought him into this world. How soon they forget.

There was immediate backlash after the video released. The superintendent called the comments inexcusable, he put Hensley on immediate leave and they are now investigating.

That school district in Tennessee may want to employ the skills of a seal in New Zealand.

The headline says it all: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus. The incredible moment was caught on a video that has now strong-armed its way to viral status..

Apparently seals in the area are known to eat octopi and sometimes like to show them off. This one just got a little too enthusiastic. The kayaker, by the way, is just fine.

Finally, What's Trending comes full circle, or rectangle whichever you prefer, as we combine sharing our food with minding our manners.

Town and Country magazine is out with a list of the worst dining habits of all time.

They include double-dipping, chewing with your mouth open, touching all the food.

talking on your cell phone, being rude to the sever and blowing your nose at the table.

What tops your list of most egregious table behavior?

