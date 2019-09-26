BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past several weeks, dozens of artists have taken over the former Medina High School. They've been turning it into an immersive art experience, with different installations throughout the building.

"Playground" is a family-friendly event taking place this weekend. The event brought more than 3,000 visitors to Medina in 2018, many of them by bus from the Hotel Henry in the city of Buffalo.

The event is a collaboration between the Hungerford family of Medina and three female artists from Buffalo: Anna Kaplan, Elisabeth Samuels, and Emily Tucker.

For more information on the event, click here.