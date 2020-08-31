Artist holding LEGO drive for public art project

Artist Bianca McGraw is creating a life-size image of a Black Lives Matter Protester

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time to unload your toy stash for a good cause. The "PLAY/GROUND" public art project is looking for LEGOs, as one local artist builds a sculpture entirely from them.

In a few weeks, the temporary outdoor public art installations will come to life at several locations around the city, including Explore and More Children's Museum, Canalside and the Burchfield Penney Arts Center.

The artists are working on their pieces now, and one of them needs a little help from the community to gather the materials she needs. Bianca McGraw is making a life-size figure of a Black Lives Matter protester out of LEGOs, which will stand in front of the Swan Street Diner in Larkinville during the 9-day event, which begins on September 11. The LEGO pieces will then be divided up into kits and donated to Buffalo school children following the nine-day installation.

"Right now we were able to acquire maybe 55,000," the artist told 2 On Your Side. "But we still need another maybe 10, 20 thousand LEGOs, both the little tiny LEGOs, and the bigger LEGOs. Really any LEGOs that people would like to donate."

"It's so important to think of art that can be more than just like a one-time installation, or that doesn't have any impact on a community, this has like real tangible impact on our community," said one of the event organizers, Emily Reynolds. "Right after it comes down, it actually really starts its journey."

If you have LEGOs you'd like to donate, there are drop off barrels located at: