BUFFALO, N.Y. — While people around the world are practicing social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus, artists and musicians are taking the time to connect with their fans virtually by playing live concerts through social media platforms. One band it taking it a step further, by teaching their fans to play their hit songs.

Arkells, the Hamtilon, Ontario-based band with a large Buffalo following, has been hosting "Flatten the Curve" music classes on Instagram live every day at 1 p.m.

Each day, they post the sheet music to one of their songs so viewers can follow along as they walk them through how to play it.

"The goal was just to keep myself busy, really. If I'm being honest. I wanted something that felt productive and useful to do," front-man Max Kerman told 2 On Your Side over Skype from his home in Ontario.

"We said here's the song of the day, meet us here at 1 p.m. and I'll walk you through how to do it. I'm a real believer that rock-n-roll is not rocket science, and anybody can learn how to play these songs if you learn four or five chords. That's where the idea started from, and it's really become one of my favorite parts of the day."

