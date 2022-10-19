"Arctic: A Man Under the Ice" opens at NISE Exhibition Center

The exhibit is just one of the many activities to experience at the NISE complex, the former site of the Summit Park Mall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before the winter chill hits Western New York, a new immersive exhibit in Wheatfield is celebrating all things arctic.

"Arctic: A Man Under the Ice" opens on Wednesday at the Niagara International Sports & Entertainment Exhibition Center, formerly the Summit Park Mall.

The exhibit brings visitors on a tour of the Canadian Arctic, as captured by diver, filmmaker, and photographer Mario Cyr. The exhibit is designed to make people feel like they are on an expedition, with dozens of high-def screens and projection walls displaying photos and videos from his travels.

"All those videos and images are literally surrounding you when you walk through this exhibit, really bringing you into the arctic," Spokesperson Dana Marciniak said. "Some of these images make you feel really cold as you walk through. So you're really kind of feeling like you're on that exhibition with him."

In addition to the exhibition, there are many other events happening at the former mall, which is entering a new chapter as a destination for activities and family fun.

"We're trying to de-mall it by calling it the NISE entertainment complex," Marciniak said.

"You'll see a lot of these kind of rotating exhibits happening here now," she continued. "There's also a haunted house next door, there's Lasertron, there's putt putt, there are things to do here now."