BUFFALO, N.Y. — To many Western New Yorkers, it's the event that signifies the kickoff to the summer. More than 370 vendors will set up shop along Delaware Avenue, Franklin, and Allen for the annual Allentown Art Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

This year's festival has expanded to include music and other entertainment, along with artists both from Buffalo and beyond displaying and selling their creations. Some of the artwork categories are clay, drawing and graphics, glass and acrylic, jewelry, painting, photography, and mixed media.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

You can find a full festival guide including a map and list of street closures here.