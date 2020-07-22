Blood drive and fundraiser to be held Saturday in memory of Alison Waclawek, Buffalo mom who died during childbirth

Ali's husband hopes to keep her memory alive through the Alison Rose Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost one year since Dr. Alison Waclawek of Buffalo passed away from a rare condition during childbirth, and now a foundation has been formed and a blood drive is being held Saturday, July 25, in her memory.

Waclawek, a pharmacist who lived in Buffalo with her husband Justin, died from an Amniotic Fluid Embolism during the birth of her first child. Her daughter Ada survived and is healthy.

To see the original WGRZ news story about Ali, click here.

Now Justin, along with friends and family, formed the Alison Rose Foundation to keep her memory and legacy alive.

On Saturday at D'Youville College they'll raise funds to support other mothers and babies, and collect blood donations as well.

Alison alone needed 18 units of blood through transfusions as doctors tried to save her life. Justin says he knows the need for blood is great, and by doing this, it makes him still feel like Ali is still close.

"It's a good distraction. It keeps me busy is one thing. But it's also kind of what Ali did. She was always out there helping other people so it kind of motivates me to continue that," said Justin.

If interested in donating blood, you're encouraged to pre-register. Visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code 000616 or call ConnectLife at 716-529-4270. Photo ID is required to donate.

More information can be found on the Alison Rose Foundation's website by clicking here.