BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tough times can sometimes inspire people to create beautiful and lasting pieces of art. When the coronavirus pandemic is all over, there will be at least one new mural in the City of Buffalo that will be a tribute to this time the community went though together.

The Albright-Knox partnered with 16 local artists to collaborate on the mural, while practicing social distancing in their individual homes or studios. It will be called "Works, From Home," and be displayed once the crisis passes. The gallery says the future location of the mural is yet to be determined.

Each artist was given a material called Polytab by the gallery to work with for their portion of the mural. The artists will paint the fabric with high-pigment acrylic paints, then the fabric will be adhered to a wall using a clear acrylic gel.

The same material was previously used in two other murals around town, Betsy Casañas’s "Homeland" on Niagara Street, and the "Welcome Wall" on Fillmore Avenue, by Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez.

People can follow along with the artists' progress as they work, with the hashtags #AKPublicArt and #WorksFromHome.

