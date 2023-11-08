A taste of Taylor for WNY Swifties

Taylor Swift fans who were shut out on tickets to her concert will have the chance to take part in the Taylor experience right here in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all Swifties! Tons of Taylor Swift updates today, including a way you can enjoy the experience even if you got shut out on tickets.

Taylor Swift is coming back in 'style' as she has announced the re-recording for her hit 20-14 album "1989" and Friday morning the final tickets are going on sale for her six night stand in Toronto next fall.

Now, if you weren't able to get your hands on tickets for the show, what some say is the next best thing is coming to Buffalo. It is called "Let's Sing Taylor... a live band experience". It is exactly what it looks like, a Taylor Swift sing-along with a live band leading the way. The Taylor tribute show that has packed houses singing Swift songs in unison will be coming to Buffalo. Promoters tell 2 On Your Side that they have just finalized plans to bring the show to the Town Ballroom on Saturday, December 16th.