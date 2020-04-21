BUFFALO, N.Y. — The physical doors to the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library branches may be closed, but that's not stopping a record number of people for reaching for its online resources while social distancing.

Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski tells 2 On Your Side that more than 800 Buffalo and Erie County residents have signed up for an electronic library card since March 27. In addition, downloads for the library's juvenile material (aimed at ages 12 and under) are up almost 150 over the same time period last year, and downloads for e-books through the library are up 33%.

"That's a huge number for library card completions in about a month's period of time," Jakubowski said. "Usually we have a couple hundred people apply for a library card. So having four times that, it's huge, and we are advancing and expanding our online resources on a daily basis so that we can continue to meet the need and demand."

Library staff members are working from home to assist users with questions over the phone or email. You can reach a library representative at 716-858-8900 or send an email to askus@buffalolib.org.

