$7.16 admission to Buffalo Zoo for (716) Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of (716) day, the Buffalo Zoo is discounting admission to $7.16.
(716) day, or July 16th, celebrates everything great about the Western New York area. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the Zoo invited people to, "join us in celebrating all that we love about Western New York!"
Among the steps the Buffalo Zoo will be taking to ensure safety for their employees and guests include:
- Temperature checks using no-touch forehead thermometers for all guests and team members;
- Required masks/face coverings for all guests age two and above;
- A dedicated cleaning and disinfection team and a closure every Tuesday for deep cleaning and sanitation;
- Reduced daily guest capacity to assist with social distancing;
- Required advance online ticket purchase at BuffaloZoo.org, timed entry and touchless, cashless transactions;
- Modifications to some guest pathways and closures of some exhibit features.