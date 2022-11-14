Day of remembrance planned for Monday, 6 months since tragedy at Tops on Jefferson Ave

Monday, Nov. 14 marks six months since the mass shooting that killed ten people and injured three more at the East Buffalo grocery store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To mark six months since the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue, the City of Buffalo has planned a day of remembrance Monday to honor the ten victims who lost their lives, the three people who were hurt, and dozens more survivors of the attack.

Mayor Byron Brown has directed the top of City Hall and other city landmarks to be illuminated in organce to raise awareness for gun violence prevention. City flags will fly at half staff, and Buffalonians are urged to wear orange and pause for a moment of reflection to 2:30 p.m.

"Today, I'm thinking about the precious members of the Buffalo community whose lives were cut short six months ago," Mayor Brown said in a statement. "These individuals had so much life ahead of them and today my wife, Michele, and I continue to hold their loved ones in our hearts. Coming together on the six-month anniversary of this horrific shooting will be difficult, particularly with the holiday season upon us, but it's important. Let's continue to show the world that, in Buffalo, we find strength and peace when we stand united and support one another through acts of love and kindness."

The City of Buffalo has also partnered with the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo to ask all houses of worship to toll their bells 13 times at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, in honor of the ten people who died and three people who were hurt.

The six month anniversary comes as local organizations are planning holiday food and clothing drives in the East Buffalo neighborhood, where many families may feel a sense of loss this season.