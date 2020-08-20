43North launches virtual community seminars in place of 2020 business competition

Without its business competition taking place this year, 43North is focusing on connecting with budding entrepreneurs in Buffalo through new virtual seminar series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Without 43North's annual business competition happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is putting the focus on inspiring and connecting with budding entrepreneurs here in Buffalo. They're starting with non-tech experts who want to start tech companies.

43North is starting a virtual discussion series called "How to Start a Start Up." The live-streamed events will feature founders who can give advice on how to get their business ideas going. The first session will feature two female entrepreneurs who started tech companies, without any coding experience. Liz Tsai of HiOperator won 43North's competition at Shea's in 2018. Khadesha Okwudili plans to launch her relationship wellness app called "Agape" next month.

.@forty3north isn’t holding it’s annual business competition this year, which means they’re making their resources that are normally just for competing companies available to the public. “How to Start a Startup” starts next Wednesday, details on Daybreak this morning @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/RuO9xpZ9DE — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) August 20, 2020

"I had no technology experience at all. I didn't know what a startup meant, I didn't know what Y Combinator was, everything was completely new to me," the founder and C.E.O. told 2 On Your Side. "But I really love to learn, so I just channeled that passion into learning about technology and now I can have conversations and help them solve technical problems."

"These are folks that maybe didn't go to school for software development or coding," 43North's Vice President Lauren Baynes said. "Founders don't have to be from Silicon Valley, they don't have to be engineers."