BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a typical hackathon, hundreds of coders gather in one place, working in small groups or individually to solve a problem. This week, some of Buffalo's top tech talent will be competing from home in 43North's annual hackathon, called Code:Buffalo.

Hundreds of hackers are working to build something for Buffalo this week. That was the prompt that 43North gave them for this year's event, which they switched to a virtual competition in light of the coronavirus pandemic. For everyone who registered, the organization is also donating a meal to WNY Feeds the Frontlines, up to 250 meals.

The prompt "build something for Buffalo" is meant to inspire the people participating to keep the Western New York community in mind as we face the COVID-19 crisis together. That could be anything from an app, website, service or product.

The winning team or individual will win a grand prize of $10,000. There are also free workshops on various tech-related topics happening throughout the course of the week.

Find out more about the event by clicking here.

RELATED: With M&T and 43 North in the fold, interest in Seneca One rising

RELATED: Buffalo startup among 43 North finalists

RELATED: Buffalo Game Space gives gamers direct line to video game industry