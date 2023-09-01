43 North welcomes latest cohort of winners to Buffalo

The 8th class of 43 North winners features companies from around the United States as well as London.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday was move in day at Seneca One for the latest round of 43 North winners. This year's cohort of companies each won $1 million at the business competition finals in the fall.

Tim and Alex Porter are relocating their company, Mod Tech Labs, from Austin.

"Mod Tech Labs is an automated 3-D content creation platform," Alex explained. "We take photos, videos, and scans and we actually output content that goes onto every type of screen. So LED screens behind actors and actresses, all the way into augmented reality and virtual reality."

The husband-wife pair are looking forward to networking with the local film production scene here in Western New York.

"Buffalo itself has things like Buffalo Film Works, which is going to be the largest production studio in North America when it's finalized and built, so there's a lot of opportunity with that infrastructure here to actually build out and bring more business to Buffalo," Alex said.

Even on day one, the Texas transplants already felt right at home.

"Colder than it is in Texas," Alex said about the weather.

"Definitely colder, but everybody's been so friendly," Tim added.

"Very warm, very warm," Alex said about their welcome so far. "I love the community here and of course 43 North is a fantastic opportunity to us, and the team here is amazing."