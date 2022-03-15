2's Brews: How is your favorite brewery holding up in the WNY Brewery Bracket?

Your vote matters! You can only vote once a day, and you can only do so by going to WGRZ.com/vote.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The bracket is set and the matches are officially underway for our "2's Brews: WNY Brewery Bracket."

We started with a list of 32 different breweries across Western New York and asked you to pick your favorites. From there, we took the top 16 most popular breweries and put them in the 2's Brews bracket.

Every weekday we will feature a different matchup on Daybreak and Most Buffalo that YOU can vote on. The winner of each matchup will go on to the next round.

The winner of each matchup will be announced the following day on Daybreak, Most Buffalo and online. You can view the first round matchups below. We will update this story to reflect the winners.

Your vote matters! You can only vote once a day, and you can only do so by going to WGRZ.com/vote.

FIRST ROUND - SWEET 16

March 14: Big Ditch Brewing Company vs. Pearl Street Brewery

The first matchup was close with 3,614 total votes, but Pearl Street Brewery came out on top against Big Ditch Brewing Company. Pearl Street won the matchup with 2,042 votes.

March 15: New York Beer Project vs. Woodcock Brothers Brewery

March 16: 42 North Brewing Company vs. 12 Gates Brewing Company

March 17: Resurgence Brewing Company vs. Eli Fish Brewing Company

March 18: Ellicottville Brewing Company (EBC) vs. Windy Brew

March 21: Thin Man Brewing vs. First Line Brewing

March 22: Hamburg Brewing Company vs. Flying Bison Brewing Co.

March 23: Southern Tier Brewing Company vs. Community Beer Works

SECOND ROUND - ELITE EIGHT

March 24: Pearl Street Brewery vs. (winner of March 15 matchup)

March 25: TBD

March 28: TBD

March 29: TBD

THIRD ROUND - FINAL FOUR

March 30: TBD

March 31: TBD

FOURTH ROUND - CHAMPIONSHIP