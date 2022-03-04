2's Brews Bracket crowns a winner

Three weeks, 32 breweries and more than 100,000 votes later, Pearl Street and First Line Brewing met in the final round.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three weeks. Thirty-two breweries. More than 104,600 votes. The inaugural 2s Brews Bracket has some to an end, and the winner will be announced just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, April 4th.

The final round came down to 16-seed Pearl Street Brewery in downtown Buffalo, and 10-seed First Line Brewing in Orchard Park.

Before we crown a champion, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest moments of the tournament.

Upset City

The field started with 32 Western New York Brewers. Viewers voted for their top five favorites, which helped us narrow it down to 16 for the opening bracket.

There were many upsets, but the biggest was in the first round, when #15 seed Windy Brew out of Strykersville knocked off #2 seed Ellicottville Brewing Company. Windy Brew racked up 2197 votes to EBC's 1549.

Narrow Matchups

The bracket had its fair share of close match ups, too. During the round of eight, Flying Bison won by just three votes, beaing Southern Tier Brewing Company, 2897 to 2894.