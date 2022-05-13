2nd Annual 'Pain In The Canal' Virtual Challenge Begins Sunday

The challenge raises awareness of early screening for colorectal cancer and is in honor of Kevin Hays, who lost his battle to the disease last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2nd Annual Pain in the Canal Virtual Challenge kicks off Sunday, May 15. Participants can sign up and choose to run, walk, hike or bike the distance of the Erie Canal. That is 361.5 miles!

The proceeds of the event go to support the Buffalo Colon Corps, founded by Kevin Hays who lost his fight with colorectal cancer in October 2021.

Hays was diagnosed with the disease in his 20s and battled it for seven long years. He made it his mission to let others know that colorectal cancer is not an "old man's disease" and he started Buffalo Colon Corps to spread the word about early screenings and the importance of colonoscopies.

In August of 2021, Hays' cousin, Marty Pasternak, ran and biked the entire distance of the Erie Canal in one week to raise funds for the organization. Hays, who was in Hospice care at the time, found the strength to meet his cousin at Canalside and cross the finish line with him.

"It was just a moment I'll never forget. So as painful as it's going to be to not have him physically there with me (this year), just being able to relive that moment just a little bit is going to be worth its weight in gold for me," said Pasternak.

Participants in this year's "Pain in the Canal" Virtual Challenge have the choice to complete either half or the full distance broken up into weekly segments, from May 15 through August 20. To cap off the virtual challenge, there will be a pledge run on August 20th at Canalside. Participants will set a goal for the day and take pledge donations for each mile of their goal.

Pasternak is committing to run from sun up to sun down and hoping to cover between 40 and 50 miles throughout the day alone. He hopes to get enough miles ran on the 20th to cover the entire length of the canal as a team in 1 day.

To register for the "Pain in the Canal" Virtual Challenge, click here.