26 Shirts releases "The Office" themed shirts

The design is inspired by an exchange between one of the stars of the show and QB Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local T-shirt company, 26 Shirts, is unveiling a new "The Office" inspired design.

The shirt features a buffalo, a beet, and a Battlestar Galactica helmet. This is a reference to the famous quote from the show "Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica."

See? We *do* pay attention to our mentions on here. 😉



You asked for it, you got it.



Available now through Sunday, “The Three B’s” supports Homespace Corp: https://t.co/vUja3Srxhs #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5sK21lnqEc — 26shirts: Buffalo (@26shirts) December 8, 2020

After the Bills' Monday Night Football win one of the stars of the sitcom, Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute tweeted at Josh Allen calling him his second favorite quarterback.

The team quickly answered back, "Bills. Beets. Battlestar Galactica." Josh Allen also responded to Wilson asking if he was "Assistant favorite Qb, or assistant to your favorite Qb?," another reference to the hit show.

26 Shirts, which is also known for its fundraising mission, writes on social media that the sales from the new design will go towards Homespace Corps. which helps young at-risk mothers. You can read more about Homespace Corps. here.

"The Office"-themed 26 Shirts is available for pre-orders now through Sunday on the 26 Shirts website.