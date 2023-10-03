19th Century Gothic-style building chosen as 2023 decorators' showhouse

Sneak peek at event this weekend at 102 Seymour Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill was out in the field Friday morning to provide a sneak preview to an event this weekend.

The Junior League of Buffalo, a group dedicated to fostering leadership and philanthropy among women, is running the event. Every couple of years they take a large house or a mansion in Western New York and turn it into a beautiful show place with dozens of decorators and designers featured.

The unusual building they picked this time was the St. Patrick's Friary in the 1890s. There are 23 rooms in this house, because it was like dorm- style room for the men of the religious order.

When it is done, there will be over 40 decorated spaces inside and outside. It will be an amazing transformation to turn this 19th Gothic structure to a beautiful site in three months!

The sneak preview weekend is tomorrow, March 11th, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 102 Seymour St. in Buffalo, about a block away from the Larkin building.