BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play has raised nearly $5 million in the past three years, and now some of the money brought in by the players that have come together in the community shift, is going to battle COVID-19.

Organizers have announced they are pledging a portion of the 2020 community shift funds to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's COVID-19 response fund. They say the pandemic has only further complicated lives affected by cancer.

The money will support immunotherapy research for cancer patients and those with compromised immune systems. 11 Day Power Play co-founder Amy Lesakowski said this is something all of the players and volunteers can take pride in.

"So many people are being affected and the cancer population is so vulnerable anytime, but during COVID there is so much unknown, and this type of research is going to help them along with other people in our community who are compromised," Lesakowski said.

The 11 Day Power Play is also partnering with Rich Products, Constanzo's Bakery and Rosina Foods to provide meals and snacks to front line staff at Roswell.

