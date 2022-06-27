Jeremy Settle named News Director at WGRZ

"I am thrilled to be joining Buffalo’s number one station at such an important time,” Settle revealed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ, 2 On Your Side (a TEGNA station) is pleased to announce that Jeremy Settle has been named News Director for the local Buffalo television station.

“We are excited to have Jeremy join our team,” said WGRZ President and General Manager Mark Manders. “His energy, eye for news, and inclusive leadership, will further advance our service to the Western New York community and will elevate our elite news team to an even higher level of journalistic excellence.”

Settle comes to WGRZ (wgrz.com) from News 12 New Jersey, where he was the station’s News Director since 2019. Before leading the news department, he was the Assistant News Director, and Executive Producer.

Prior to working at News 12, Settle was the News Director at WBRE/WYOU in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and News Channel 8 in Washington DC.

"I am thrilled to be joining Buffalo’s number one station at such an important time,” Settle revealed. “I look forward to building on the rich legacy of excellence that Western New York has come to expect from WGRZ."

He has also worked for Fox News Channel in Washington, DC, WBAL in Baltimore, MD, and WCAV / WVAW / WAHU in Charlottesville, VA.