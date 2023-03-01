Taste of Buffalo poster contest kicks off Wednesday

The festival is celebrating 40 years and organizers are looking for an artist to design this year's poster.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While we prepare for more snow on Friday, others are looking ahead to warmer months. Particularly, Taste of Buffalo who is kicking off their poster contest for the festival this summer.

The festival is celebrating 40 years and organizers are looking for an artist to design this year's poster. The contest begins Wednesday and artists 13 years and older are encouraged to submit their poster design.

The poster must include a fork, one food item and a 40th birthday element of theme. Entries will be accepted until April 14.

A cash prize of $500 will be awarded in two categories, children 13-17 and adults 18 and older. A winner will be selected from one of the two finalists and will get another $500 in addition to their poster being used as the official artwork of Taste of Buffalo 2023.

The entries will be judged by April 24.

"Western New York is enriched by a thriving arts community and the Taste of Buffalo Poster Art Contest hopes to tap into the creativity of local artists to help celebrate our 40th birthday," said Elizabeth Mamot, 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair. "We encourage any interested artists to submit their best work."

More details about the rules and design guidelines is available on the Tops website and on the Taste of Buffalo website.