Tappo Day Club prepares to open Chandler Street pool to public

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With this recent run of nice weather and all sorts of outdoor activities kicking into high gear, some people might also want to go for a refreshing swim.

To help out with that, in just a few weeks Buffalo will become home to the area's first pool club. For developer Rocco Termini, Chandler Street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood has been a vision.

"That's the uniqueness of it, that's the attraction," he said.

One by one, Termini has transformed several buildings on this out-of-the-way street into a destination for fun and food. And as he explained to 2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck in 2019, he's got another trick up his sleeve.

"We'll have a large pool here, a 2,500-square-foot pool here. It will be grass and concrete all around it, with umbrellas and beach chairs, and we'll have a bar out here. We'll serve you food if you want to eat out here. If you want to go inside, you can go inside, but it will be just like you were at a resort," Termini said.

The Tappo Day Club is set to open in about three weeks. It will be Buffalo's first and only pool club open to the public.

A few bucks will get you in the door, and there will be locker rooms and showers, and plenty of places to soak up the sun on a warm summer day.

Once open, the 80 employees will tend to the 300 guests the club can serve.

Until then, what lies behind these blank grey walls will be kept under wraps, as workers put the finishing touches on what should be Buffalo's newest hot spot, designed to cool you down.