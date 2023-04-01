SupChef Dough distributed to 130 Tops locations

The TikTok and social media famous local chef Alex Dispence is now selling his pizza dough at Tops across New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video attached is from Most Buffalo on Jan. 3.

You can now buy the pizza dough of a TikTok famous local chef at Tops Friendly Markets across Western New York.

On Monday, Tops shared that Alex Dispence, known as SupChef of social media, will have his pizza dough sold at more than 130 Tops across New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

“This dough was designed so that folks like you and me could make amazing pizzeria quality pizza at home! It works great in home ovens and pizza ovens, or make a cast iron deep dish or a Sicilian style pan pizza,” Dispence said in a press release.

The Supchef Pizza Co. Dough can be found in the chilled for frozen section at Tops. When you buy your dough you can look to his videos on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for inspiration.

Dispence attended the NCCC Culinary Institute. He previously worked as an executive chef at Rich Products Corporation.

“Even though I’ve been a chef since 2010, I was inspired to be a chef from my grandmother who was an amazing cook. Being from a big Italian family, food was always around,” Dispence said in a press release.