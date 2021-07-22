Buffalo Place announces summer series at Fountain Plaza

Previously known as the Queen City Social, event is aimed at creating awareness and spin-off business for downtown restaurants, bars and retailers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another popular music series is returning to downtown Buffalo this summer.

Buffalo Place Friday announced the lineup for the outdoor music events formerly known as the Queen City Social. Now re-branded as Thursday & Main, the aim of the concerts is to create awareness and spin-off business for downtown restaurants, bars and retailers.

Fountain Plaza was recently renovated by the City of Buffalo as part of the Cars Sharing Main Street project and will be the setting once again for eight Thursday evenings during July and August.

Here is this year's lineup:

Thursday, July 8, 2021 The Strictly Hip with 77 Stone

Thursday, July 15, 2021 Handsome Jack with McKinley James

Thursday, July 22, 2021 Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, July 29, 2021 An Evening with Sonny Baker

Thursday, August 5, 2021 Johnny Hart & The Mess

Thursday, August 12, 2021 The Stone Lows

Thursday, August 19, 2021 Grosh

Thursday, August 26, 2021 Ten Cent Howl