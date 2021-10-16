Steam train rides in Hamburg this weekend

The only steam engine to operate in Western New York during 2021 will pull a special series of fall foliage train rides.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The nostalgic sounds of the vintage steam locomotive will be heard once again in Hamburg this weekend.

The Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway is scheduled to run a series of fall foliage excursions with a special guest steam locomotive.

Trips will operate out of the Village of Hamburg’s historic Erie Railroad Depot on October 16 and 17.

Rides will depart Hamburg at 10:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:00 pm.m for a round trip to the picturesque Eden Valley.

The trips will be pulled by steam locomotive Viscose Company #6. The engine was originally constructed by the Baldwin Locomotive Works for the American Viscose Company of Roanoke, Virginia in 1925.

The rides are one hour and a half and will travel seven miles.

Tickets are: Adult (12+) $18.00; Children (2-12) $15.00; Child on lap free (Under 2).

Trips schedule on the Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway on 16th and 17th will be the only steam-powered train excursions operating in Western New York during 2021.



Halloween Train rides will take place on October 23, 24, 30, and 31.

Each trip is 2.5-3 hours long and will depart the Hamburg Depot pulled by a vintage diesel locomotive. There will be pumpkins for children 12 and under riding the train and costumes are encouraged.

The train route is from Hamburg to Water Valley Trestle, then North to Zittel’s Country Market, then back to Hamburg. There is a stop in the middle of the trip for approximately one hour at Zittel’s Country Market, where there will be activities for the kids such as face painting, a hay maze, and a petting zoo.

Tickets are: Adult (12+) $20.00; Children (2-12) $15.00; Child on lap Free Under 2.

Passengers will travel in vintage railroad equipment that includes two late 1920s era passenger cars that once shuttled commuters in New York City on the Long Island Railroad. The trip will also feature an open-air car for those who want to photograph the sights along the way as well as a snack bar car that will offer light refreshments for purchase.



Tickets for these diesel and steam-powered train trips can be purchase here until midnight before the departure date.

Tickets may also be purchased at Artcraft Toy Trains located inside the Hamburg Railroad Depot at 4 Scott Street Depot during business hours or on the day of departure based on availability.

For information call 833-722-5778. Passengers are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to departure time for parking and boarding.