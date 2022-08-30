South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

Jaden Coronado is singing with the vocal group Acapop Kids and competing for a spot in the competition show's finale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids.

Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.

Tuesday night Coronado and Acapop Kids will be performing live in Hollywood during week 4 of the reality show's live episodes. They will perform along with 10 other acts. Two of tonight's contestants will be selected to move on and join the finalists' circle to compete in the finale next month.

The other acts performing tonight include singing impressionist Merissa Beddows, variety act Metaphysic of Melbourne, Australia ventriloquist Jack Williams of Indianapolis, and more.

Judging is turned over to the viewing audience to vote for their favorite performing act of the night. Viewers can vote by visiting nbc.com or downloading America's Got Talent app.

The results will be revealed live during the "America's Got Talent" Qualifiers results show Wednesday.

You can watch Coronado and Acapop Kids perform live on "America's Got Talent" live Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on WGRZ/NBC. And tune in to find out if they are moving on to the finale on Wednesday during the results show at 8 p.m.