SNL shares first look as Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Saturday Night Live is getting ready for their season 46 premiere on Saturday, October 3 and with the 2020 election season in full gear, the comedy-sketch show is ready.

Over the years, SNL has had quite the cast of characters who they have tapped to portray some of the United State's most popular political leaders. In years past they've had Will Farrel as President George W. Bush, Tina Fey as former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, Amy Poehler as Secretary Hillary Clinton and most recently, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.

For season 46, SNL will have actor and comedian Jim Carrey play 2020 democratic nominee for President of the United States, Joe Biden.

SNL shared a first look at what Carrey looks like as Joe Biden.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

SNL alum, Maya Rudolph, will continue to portray 2020 democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, senator Kamala Harris. Rudolph has been on the show as Harris in previous episodes.

This will be the first time Jim Carrey will be impersonating Biden on the show. Previously, Biden has been played by actor Woody Harrelson, comedian John Mulaney and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis.

President Trump will continue to be played by Alec Baldwin and Vice President Pence will continue to be played by current SNL cast member, Beck Bennett.