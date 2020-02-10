SNL shares first look as Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

Biden has been previously impersonated on the show by actor Woody Harrelson, comedian John Mulaney and SNL alum, Jason Sudeikis.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Saturday Night Live returns this Saturday, October 3 for an all new season and the comedy-sketch show shared a teaser as to what the presidential sketches will look like.

SNL is well known for their political sketches and impersonators. In the past, they've had Will Farrell as President George W. Bush, Amy Poehler as Secretary Hillary Clinton, Tina Fey as former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin and Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.

Well, you can now add actor Jim Carrey to that list, as he will play 2020 democratic nominee for President of the United States, Joe Biden.

SNL shared a first look at what Carrey looks like as Biden below.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

SNL alum, Maya Rudolph, will continue to play 2020 democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as she has done in the past for the show.

Biden has been previously impersonated on the show by actor Woody Harrelson, comedian John Mulaney and SNL alum, Jason Sudeikis.

Baldwin will continue to portray his role as President Trump on the show.