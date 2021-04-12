Skydiving elves help Santa in Lewiston

It's not every day that you see skydivers in the village of Lewiston but skydiving elves at that?

LEWISTON, N.Y. — There were more holiday celebrations in Western New York on the weekend and an interesting one at that.

It's not every day that you see skydivers in the village of Lewiston but skydiving elves at that?

Yes, that's what happened at Academy Park Saturday morning where hundreds gathered to see three of Santa's helpers.

The elves arrived by jumping from a small plane, high above the park,

It seemed that the winds were a bit of a problem, causing their arrival to be delayed a bit, but the onlookers were just as excited once they landed.

Shortly after that, the jolly old elf himself made an appearance much to everyone's delight.