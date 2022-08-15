Join Six Flags Darien Lake's entertainment team this fall for Fright Fest

The amusement park is looking for over 200 people to join their scare team this fall.

CORFU, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is gearing up for its spookiest season. The amusement park announced they are now hiring for their upcoming Fright Fest.

According to an amusement park spokesperson, they are looking to hire 200 ghostly and eerie individuals to their entertainment team. Open positions include scare actors, costume designers, make-up artists, and technicians.

Potential candidates can visit Six Flags Darien Lake's human resources building during office hours, Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants can also apply online here or by texting "SCARE" to 220MONSTER.

Six Flags Darien Lake's Fright Fest returns this fall and will feature family-friendly attractions during the day and thrills once the sun sets.

