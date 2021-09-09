Six Flags Darien Lake announces the return of Fright Fest

The thrill capital of New York brings back the signature fall event with some scares and family-friendly activities.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Fright Fest is returning to Six Flags Darien Lake this fall.

The event features family-friendly activities and trick-or-treat trails by day and brings the frights by night.

"We are thrilled to bring Fright Fest back to our guests with an incredible lineup of frightening attractions and eerie entertainment," said Park President Mark Kane.

Fright Fest will feature four haunted attractions included with park admission that will incorporate scare actors, movie-like props, and state-of-the-art special effects. There will be four additional scare zones around the park.

There will also be live entertainment at a nightly show presented by Big Top Freaks. They will showcase three entertainers who specialize in dangerous, hard-to-watch feats.

Fright Fest is not recommended for children 12 and under after 6 p.m.

Fright Fest starts Sept. 24th! Whose ready? Visit https://t.co/SdbGrQPCMM for information 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xAZ6InlMW4 — Six Flags Darien Lake (@SFDarienLake) September 7, 2021

Darien Lake's Fright Fest will be open September 24 through October 31, but operate on special days and times.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m. - September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. - September 25, October 2, 9, 10, 16, 23, 30

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - September 26, October 3, 11, 17, 24, 31