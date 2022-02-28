Six Flags Darien Lake announces new water slide

Splashtown Waterpark will now be known as Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and will kickoff the season with a new water slide.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — The opening of Six Flags Darien Lake is just under three months away, and the park is ready to bring some new fun this summer.

On Monday, Darien Lake announced it is rebranding the Splashtown Waterpark to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and is opening a new water slide for the 2022 season.

The new slide, Wahoo Wave, is 60 feet tall and one of the tallest slides in the park.

“Six Flags is committed to making the park bigger, better and now wetter than ever with the addition of this world-class waterpark attraction, Wahoo Wave,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “With non-stop, soaking thrills for the entire family, Hurricane Harbor will be the perfect summertime escape.”

Wahoo Wave features twists, drops and a "water wave wall." The slide will provide near-vertical motions and extended hang time providing zero g-forces.

The whole family can experience the six story slide together in a four person tube.

Construction of the slide has already begun. It is expected to be open when the waterpark opens in May.

Other changes coming to the park include expanded seating, improved shade areas, a selfie spot with a 20-foot-tall shark and a new wave pool mural.

Darien Lake opens May 27 for weekends and select weekdays until June 24. The park will be open daily, except for Tuesdays, through Labor Day.

The park is the the region's largest waterpark and has a total for 50 rides between both the amusement park and waterpark. It also has a 20,000-seat amphitheater operated by Live Nation.