x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Sheryl Crow to perform in WNY this summer

The nine-time Grammy-winning artist will be at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on July 12.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — More concert announcements for the summer are rolling in.

American music icon Sheryl Crow will be coming to Western New York in July. The nine-time Grammy-winning artist will be at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on July 12.

She'll be bringing hits like "All I Wanna Do” and “Soak Up the Sun.” 

The concert will also feature Grammy-winning bluesman Keb Mo and Memphis-based Southern Avenue.

You can get tickets for that on March 15 by going to the Chautauqua Institution's website

Tickets will cost between $69 and $124. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Man Raises Monarch Butterflies and Captures Their Incredible Metamorphosis on Video