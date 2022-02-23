Sheryl Crow to perform in WNY this summer

The nine-time Grammy-winning artist will be at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on July 12.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — More concert announcements for the summer are rolling in.

American music icon Sheryl Crow will be coming to Western New York in July. The nine-time Grammy-winning artist will be at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on July 12.

She'll be bringing hits like "All I Wanna Do” and “Soak Up the Sun.”

The concert will also feature Grammy-winning bluesman Keb Mo and Memphis-based Southern Avenue.

You can get tickets for that on March 15 by going to the Chautauqua Institution's website.