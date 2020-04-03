Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its full Broadway lineup for the 2020-2021 theatre season. Shea's made the announcement before an audience of season subscribers and local theatre enthusiasts Tuesday evening.

The M&T Bank 2020 - 2021 Broadway Series at Shea’s will include:

"To Kill a Mockingbird," August 15-22, 2020

August 15-22, 2020 "Tootsie," October 3-10, 2020

October 3-10, 2020 "Pretty Woman: The Musical," January 26-31, 2021

January 26-31, 2021 "Oklahoma!," February 23-28, 2021

February 23-28, 2021 "My Fair Lady," March 23-28, 2021

March 23-28, 2021 "Ain’t Too Proud," May 11-16, 2021

May 11-16, 2021 Disney’s "Frozen," June 2021

Season subscribers will also have the option to include "Hamilton" in their season ticket package. "Hamilton" comes to the theatre November 4-22, 2020.

Shea's says "Dear Evan Hansen" will also return to the theatre as a special engagement in the 2020 - 2021 series. Subscribers will have the option to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public. "Dear Evan Hansen" comes to the theatre April 13-18, 2021.

“We are ecstatic for this upcoming Broadway series and what it means for our community to be launching our fifth and sixth national tour from Shea’s with 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and 'Tootsie,'” said Shea’s Performing Arts Center President Michael G. Murphy. “The launch of these tours brings artists and crews to our region for weeks leading up to opening night. Staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, and visiting Western New York’s incredible landmarks. For a one-week engagement, we see an average economic impact of $3 million dollars. Buffalo is a wonderful home away from home for touring Broadway productions.”

