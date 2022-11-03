Shea's to announce 2022-2023 M&T Bank Broadway Series

The upcoming season will be announced virtually Wednesday, March 16th at 12:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We'll soon know the Broadway shows that will be coming to Buffalo as part of the 2022-2023 M&T Bank Broadway series.

Shea's Performing Arts Center sent an email to subscribers about the big announcement that will happen virtually on Wednesday, March 16. Current subscribers will also be able to renew their M&T Bank Broadway Series tickets for the upcoming season beginning on Monday, March 14.

The lights at Shea's went dark for more than a year due to the pandemic, but in September of last year, the downtown landmark reopened kicking off a rescheduled M&T Bank Broadway Series.

Still to come this season is To Kill A Mockingbird. The Tony Award-winning play will kick off its national tour in Buffalo. In April, the musical Anastasia will take the stage after the 2019 series was rescheduled, and wrapping up the 2020-2021 season is Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations in May.

Early in March 2022, Shea's announced that it's doing away with its COVID-19 vaccine policy for guests. At this time, face masks are no longer required; however, guests are strongly encouraged to wear them at all times while inside Shea's.