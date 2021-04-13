Shea's Performing Arts Center to announce reopening on Tuesday

The lights have remained dark inside the historic theater since March of 2020, but the overtures are just around the corner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than a year without music, actors or sets on stage at Shea's Buffalo Theater, we are expecting to learn more about their reopening plans Tuesday.

The theater is expected to announce new dates for the M&T Bank Broadway series line-up of shows, along with its COVID-19 protocols for theater goers. As of right now, capacity is limited to 33 percent. There is also a limit of 100 people at indoor venues, or 150 people with a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination. Shea's Buffalo normally seats about 3,000 people at full capacity pre-pandemic.

Social distancing measures, as well as face masks and other health protocols, will be in place at all events.

Last year, fans were waiting to see shows like Riverdance, Anastasia, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, and Hamilton.

Later this morning, @SheasBFLO will share its re-opening plans 🎭



The theater's billboard on the 33 seams to tease that it will happen sometime this fall. 👀🎫







— Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) April 13, 2021